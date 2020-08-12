A Voice of Reason: Wide open spaces

Most people are surprised to learn that New York City’s famous Central Park has been privately run since 1980.
Yes, all 843 acres of lush vegetation, ponds, structures and paths are entirely handled by a nonprofit called the Central Park Conservancy. They saved the century-old park from neglect and decay brought on by NYC’s lack of care and meticulously restored the land over the past four decades.
Central Park’s rise from the ashes should serve as both inspiration and validation for those of us that believe the public sector and volunteerism is the way to go when maintaining and developing our park land.
Often Libertarians are thought to be pie in the sky idealists that put too much faith in humanity for any of our ideas to work. Yet here we are, looking at incredible success stories from throughout the country and the world where oftentimes people step in when there’s a need.
The issue of Hanford’s Hidden Valley Park — where only 18 of a possible 36 acres has been developed — can be another one of those success stories. A group called Save Our Parkland has been pushing to have the other 18 acres developed as originally intended, but because of years of City officials doubting the ability and determination of the people and thus thinking its the city’s sole responsibility, they have hamstrung any effort to develop the lot.
Since the City thinks only they can develop this land, they use arguments like being forced to follow prevailing wages as a reason why the development is not cost effective. The cost of expanding the park space with public funds is always significantly greater than with private funding sources. Business sponsorship, donated materials, fundraising festivals and volunteers are the ticket to getting that land developed in a way it was always intended.
Instead, Council defied the wishes of the people and re-zoned it for “Residential” use, listed it as surplus to be sold, and then admonished the citizens for taking legal action with a ballot initiative to revert the zoning designation. A lawyer was able to clarify that the ballot measure would not need a costly special election — as council members declared would happen in a gaslighting argument — and can indeed be put on the gubernatorial election in a couple years.
Even so, the Council knew what the desires of the people were and went ahead with their own agenda, only to be upset when the people pushed back. To expand more upon the city's inefficiencies we can see that many of our area’s existing park spaces have fallen to neglect.
Playground equipment, basketball courts, trees, paths and more in various spots throughout the city leave much to be desired, yet Council recently supported spending $170K of one time monies on several brand new Pickleball Courts to be located in just one of our parks. All while ignoring graffiti covered and deteriorating equipment in the underserved areas of the City. This is not to speak ill of the Parks and Recs departments in cities, but to highlight that the burdensome costs enacted by short sighted legislation in Sacramento have made public run facilities come with excessive rates that can only be offset by drastic increases on the taxpayer.
Yet, for a fraction of the costs, privately run park spaces are typically better maintained and offer greater amenities. Now we must ask ourselves, “Why pay top dollar for subpar services when the cost effective free market can do it better?
Kalish Morrow is a former business owner who is now a full time Interior Designer working out of her home while raising her two young home-schooled sons. She has served on the Board of Directors with Main Street Hanford (2015-2018), co-founded the 501(c)3 Heart of Hanford with the purpose of helping to protect and preserve Hanford’s historic downtown. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the Libertarian Party of California as an At-Large Representative.
