A Voice of Reason: The war (on drugs) is over if you want it

I can’t imagine most people arguing against the concept of self-ownership. Yet, criminalization of drugs clearly violates the rights associated with self-ownership. What many do not know is that drug criminalization in the United States has largely been tied to racist government policy decisions. And it continues to support the inherent racism in the criminal justice system.

According to the Drug Policy Alliance, “People of color experience discrimination at every stage of the criminal justice system and are more likely to be stopped, searched, arrested, convicted, harshly sentenced and saddled with a lifelong criminal record. This is particularly the case for drug law violations.”

Nearly 80% of individuals incarcerated in federal prison and 60% of individuals incarcerated in state prison are black or Latino. Research has found that prosecutors are twice as likely to pursue mandatory minimum sentences for black people as for white people.

The Drug Policy Alliance further states that “Black people and Native Americans are more likely to be killed by law enforcement than other racial or ethnic groups. They are often stereotyped as being violent or addicted to alcohol and other drugs. Experts believe that stigma and racism may play a major role in police-community interactions.”