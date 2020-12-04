A safe alternative for holiday photos

HANFORD — As is the catalyst for all good ideas, first came a problem to solve.

Daniel Lomeli and his wife, Ivon, were struggling to find a way to make memorable photos this year. They knew with the COVID-19 pandemic, taking photos at an indoor studio was not an option.

The duo, owners of I&D Photo Booth since 2018 and located in Hanford, had a horse trailer for other shoots. Inspiration then struck Ivon.

“She started getting the décor out and decorating around the trailer,” Daniel said. “It really became just that, a spontaneous idea to create a safe alternative to Santa pictures for holiday cards.”

And so the Horse Trailer Photo Booth was born. Now three weeks into the venture, residents from all over have been taking their own photos with the horse trailer.

“We started promoting the idea of the horse trailer as a backdrop for families to take pictures safely outdoors, socially distanced with all the guidelines from the Department of Public Health,” Daniel said. “It’s for any family that’s looking for a safe alternative to holiday cards being that we can’t be indoors taking studio pictures with Santa.”

It’s BYOC (bring your own camera) or photographer to take photos with the horse trailer. The shoot is designed to promote safety. The unique setup consists of beautiful Christmas décor, which Daniel credits his wife for, a chair for families to sit in and the trailer as the backdrop while Christmas music livens the session.

“We’ve had great, positive feedback from all of our clients,” Daniel said. “Photographers have reached out to ask to rent out the trailer as a backdrop for their clients. It has created a great experience for families to have that alternative.”