A modified Witches Night Out will take place in October

HANFORD — There will be witches in 2020.

Main Street Hanford has decided to go ahead with the 10th annual Witches Night Out, a popular event which normally sees more than 1,000 witches enjoy themselves downtown with shopping, dancing and drinking.

“For us, it’s really about learning how we can move forward and do things safely within the guidelines during this time,” Michelle Brown, the executive director of Main Street Hanford, said. “We realize that COVID-19 is out there and it’s a risk and that we have to change the way we do things, but that’s what we’re doing.”

There are some stark contrasts to the usual Witches Night Out everyone has come to expect, but Brown believed a modified event was still a better option to help out downtown businesses than cancel altogether.

This year, people can buy a $30 goody bag or “swag bag,” which will include items such as a lip scrub, jewelry and bracelet keychains. The swag bag will also have coupons for restaurants and a map of participating businesses and coupons to use downtown. Coupons include a free appetizer, gifts with purchase and discounts, and most are good for the entire month of October.

“We’re really just creating an atmosphere that’s a Halloween-themed atmosphere for people to shop and dine and they get this swag bag full of gifts and discounts,” Brown said.

Unlike previous years where more than 1,000 witches lined up at the courthouse, swag bags will be picked up at the Main Street Hanford office from Oct. 12-22.