A modified Witches Night Out will take place in October

HANFORD — There will be witches in 2020.
Main Street Hanford has decided to go ahead with the 10th annual Witches Night Out, a popular event which normally sees more than 1,000 witches enjoy themselves downtown with shopping, dancing and drinking.
“For us, it’s really about learning how we can move forward and do things safely within the guidelines during this time,” Michelle Brown, the executive director of Main Street Hanford, said. “We realize that COVID-19 is out there and it’s a risk and that we have to change the way we do things, but that’s what we’re doing.”
There are some stark contrasts to the usual Witches Night Out everyone has come to expect, but Brown believed a modified event was still a better option to help out downtown businesses than cancel altogether.
This year, people can buy a $30 goody bag or “swag bag,” which will include items such as a lip scrub, jewelry and bracelet keychains. The swag bag will also have coupons for restaurants and a map of participating businesses and coupons to use downtown. Coupons include a free appetizer, gifts with purchase and discounts, and most are good for the entire month of October.
“We’re really just creating an atmosphere that’s a Halloween-themed atmosphere for people to shop and dine and they get this swag bag full of gifts and discounts,” Brown said.
Unlike previous years where more than 1,000 witches lined up at the courthouse, swag bags will be picked up at the Main Street Hanford office from Oct. 12-22.
The event will also take place on two nights — Oct. 16 and 23 — instead of the usual one night. Most businesses will stay open until 9 p.m. with restaurants keeping their doors open until 10 p.m. Coupons will only be good for one of the two nights, but customers may attend both nights.
Social distancing protocols will still be in place and witches will need to wear a mask inside of businesses.
“We’re allowed to shop, we’re allowed to go to dinner … but we’re also saying, ‘Hey, why not dress up and have a good time?’” Brown said.
Witches Night Out usually obtains an alcohol permit for multiple locations so witches can enjoy drinks while shopping — that won’t happen this year. Only restaurants will be serving alcohol. The Hanford Chamber of Commerce usually hosts a huge afterparty, but that has also been nixed.
Despite the changes, Brown called it a relief to be able to still have an event since they’ve canceled so many others this year, including the Blues and Roots Festival and the Wine and Chocolate Tasting.
“It’s a relief, but it’s also nerve-racking because we want to make sure people understand that this is a different Witches Night Out,” Brown said. “It’s going to be fun, it’s still an outing that you can do with your family and friends, but it’s different.”
Tickets are currently on sale and are only being sold online on the Main Street Hanford website. Tickets are limited and there are no refunds this year.
“We are going to keep trying to find ways to do things in the community and we hope that the community will support us so that we can be here when COVID-19 is behind us and we can get back to doing our events and our large community gatherings,” Brown said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com.
