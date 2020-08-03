‘A Born Again Masterpiece’ dazzles

HANFORD — On Friday and Saturday, "A Born Again Masterpiece" took center stage at Sensory Rock.

The performance featured approximately 80 dancers and lasted several hours each day. The production was created by owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, Patricia Diaz.

‘A Born Again Masterpiece,’ which focuses on a young girl struggling with mental illness, was spearheaded by Salma Alatorre’s performance. The 12-year-old, who played the main unnamed character, said the dramatic role was a new one for her.

“I’ve never gotten to play such a dramatic role before and I had a lot of fun doing it even though it’s obviously not a happy role,” Alatorre said. “It was a lot of fun to work with all my dancemates and just portray all that emotion.”

After several other cancellations due to COVID-19, Alatorre said just getting the chance to perform was enough for her. She also called the performance more intimate since parents sat just feet away.

“My favorite part of this year’s recital was definitely getting to portray the main character,” Alatorre said. “I loved the physical interactions with the rest of the cast. … I also got to do a solo this year I’m so thankful for.”

The setup at Sensory Rock, in downtown Hanford, included a photo booth provided by Emma’s Bridal, as well as concessions. Other dance performances included hip-hop, jazz and ballet.

