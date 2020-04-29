You are the owner of this article.
8 more COVID-19 cases in Kings County, 79 total
HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) confirmed eight additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

KCDPH has determined that one new case contracted the disease through a close contact with a confirmed case. The exposure of the seven additional cases is still under investigation.

According to a press release from the department, three cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.

KCDPH also identified three previously identified cases who have fully recovered from the disease.

Kings County has had a total of 79 cases:

  • 3 travel related
  • 53 close contact
  • 2 community transmission
  • 21 still under investigation

One person has died from the disease and 15 people have recovered from it.

KCDPH said it is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify anybody who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the 79 cases can be shared with the public.



