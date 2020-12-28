You have permission to edit this article.
4 men target 61-year-old in apparent hate crime
4 men target 61-year-old in apparent hate crime

HANFORD — Two men were arrested and police are still searching for two more suspects after the group allegedly attacked a 61-year-old man Saturday because of his sexual orientation, Hanford Police Department officials said.

Around 6:15 a.m., Hanford Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of N. 11th Avenue for a report of a male that was bleeding from his neck. Officers arrived and said they found a 61-year-old male with a large laceration to his neck.

Officials said the man was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital with life threatening injuries. They said he is currently being treated and reported to be in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers said they learned that the victim was in a verbal altercation with two male suspects earlier in the morning at a nearby convenience store. The victim said the suspects were making homophobic slurs at him during the altercation.

Police said the victim fled the area, however, a few hours later the two suspects in addition to two more men approached the victim at another convenience store where he was sitting.

It was at this time that one of the suspects, 32-year-old Tony Abeyta allegedly proceeded to stab the victim multiple times, officials said. They said Abeyta then stole the victim’s belongings and fled the area with 37-year-old Keegan States and the two other suspects.

The Problem Oriented Policing Unit was called out to assist in the investigation and both Abeyta and States were located and arrested on Sunday.

During the investigation, police said they learned that the motive for the crime was due to the victim's sexual orientation.

Officers are still attempting to locate the two other suspects for questioning, one of which was identified as 28-year-old Adrian Miguel Velasquez.

Anyone with additional information on this case or who may know the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to contact Officer Joshua Ragsdale at (559) 585-2540, ext. 4802.

