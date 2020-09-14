4 arrested after planned robbery

ARMONA — Four men were arrested Thursday on felony charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after they stole a victim’s money and dragged him alongside a moving vehicle, Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 6 p.m., Sheriff’s officials said an armed robbery occurred near the intersection of Oak and Crocus Streets in Armona.
According to officials, the victim of the robbery had arranged to purchase a Versace belt from someone he knew in high school named Christopher Chavez, 18. They said the victim and Chavez planned to meet in Armona to complete the sale.
Chavez arrived at the prearranged time with four other males in a white Chevrolet Malibu, officials said.
Upon arrival, deputies said the victim gave Chavez, who was seated the rear seat, the money for the belt. They said Chavez then placed the money on the seat and pulled out a handgun.
The victim then reached into the car though the rear window in an attempt to retrieve his money, but deputies said Chavez motioned for the driver to drive away.
The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Ramon Garcia, drove off with the victim still partially inside the vehicle, deputies said. They said the victim was dragged by the vehicle for about one block before he fell out of the car.
Sheriff’s officials said the victim sustained road rash type injuries to various parts of his body and was treated at an area hospital.
Along with Chavez and Garcia, deputies identified the other suspects in the vehicle as 20-year-old Luke Whisenant, 18-year-old Diego Huerta and one juvenile.
Authorities said the four adults were later arrested and confessed to planning the robbery. They were each booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Chavez and Whisenant had a bail of $145,000 while Garcia and Huerta had a bail of $95,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!