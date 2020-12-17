You have permission to edit this article.
4 arrested after parole, probation searches
CORCORAN — Four men were arrested on various charges during recent parole and probation searches conducted in the city of Corcoran, police department officials said.

On Tuesday, CPD officers along with assistance from the Lemoore Police Department, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, Kings County Probation, CDC Parole and Investigative Services Unit of Corcoran State Prison, conducted parole and probation searches throughout Corcoran.

Officials said a total of 13 residences were searched during this operation.

As a result of the searches, the following individuals were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:

  • Esau Taylor, 22 – possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and parole violation
  • Ezekiel Taylor, 21 – possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of paraphernalia and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
  • Rafael Salazar, 33 – possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia. A probation hold was also placed on Salazar.
  • Daniel Amado, 58 – possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. A probation hold was also placed on Amado.
