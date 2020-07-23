3 wanted for questioning related to homicide
HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is looking for three individuals wanted for questioning in connection to a recent homicide case.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of south Redington Street for a report of man who had been shot.

Police said the victim, 31-year-old Richard Sanchez, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Life-saving measures were performed but he died at the scene.

Officials said they are looking for Fred Dejon Willis, 27, Larry James, 26 and Amber Douthard, 30, for questioning related to this case.

Anyone with information related to the homicide or the location of the three subjects are urged to contact the department’s Detective Unit at (559) 585-2540 or Detective E. Aguayo at (559) 585-4723.

