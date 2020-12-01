You have permission to edit this article.
3 suspects arrested for theft, looting and conspiracy
  • Updated
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — On Nov. 23, at 9:08 a.m., an officer was conducting a security check behind businesses in the 1800 block of South Mooney Blvd., when two subjects were allegedly observed exiting the rear door of Harbor Freight carrying power tools.

The subjects attempted to get into an awaiting vehicle driven by Jamari Metz, 29, according to police. Officers contacted and arrested Metz and Freddy Santillanes, 31. Raymond Sepeda, 54, fled but was located and arrested without incident, according to police.

All three suspects were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for theft, looting and conspiracy. The stolen property was recovered.

