3 arrested during parole/probation searches

LEMOORE — Parole and probation searches conducted in the city of Lemoore led to three arrests, Lemoore Police Department officials said.
Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 22, LPD, along with Hanford Police Department, Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County Probation and State Parole conducted parole and probation searches throughout the city of Lemoore due to the recent surge of criminal violence, authorities said.
Police said a total of 26 searches were conducted that resulted in three arrests:
- Isaac Montoya, 22, was arrested for an arrest warrant out of the Hanford Police Department for felony domestic violence, kidnaping, and an additional no bail arrest warrant out of Kings County. Officers said Montoya was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe, so he was booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion the arrest warrants, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
- Luciano Meza, 39, of Lemoore, was arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of the violations of being a felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm and parole violations.
- Jessie Barnes, 25, of Lemoore was arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of a parole violation.
