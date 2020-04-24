You are the owner of this article.
3 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed, 35 total
Kings County Health Department building

Kings County Health Department on Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.

 Sentinel File Photo

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed three additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total to 35 cases.

The department said the exposure for these new cases is still under investigation.

According to a press release from KCDPH, two cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.

KCDPH has also identified an additional four previously identified cases who have fully recovered from the disease.

The current situation in Kings County: 35 total cases

  • 3 travel related
  • 26 close contact
  • 2 community transmission
  • 4 under investigation

Total deaths: 1

Recovered: 9

KCDPH said it is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the 35 cases can be shared with the public.

