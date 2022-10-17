On Saturday, the community gathered to celebrate its lifeblood — agriculture and those who work toward its success in Kings County.
The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce held its 27th annual Jack Stone Salute to Agriculture banquet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Golden Eagle Arena located on the West Hills Lemoore campus.
Two awards were presented during the banquet — one to the Agriculturist of the Year, Tony Azevedo, and one to the Ag Supporter of the Year, Gar Bennett.
The awards ceremony began in 1995 with Jack Stone being the first honoree and the banquet's namesake. Azevedo carries on that legacy by managing his father-in-law's business, Stone Land Co.
"I feel honored and really proud to be given this award. I am humbled to be recognized in the same way as the people before me who were pioneers in agriculture here in Kings County," Azevedo said.
Gar Bennett is a merger of two companies, Gar Tootelian Inc., a 70-year-old company, and Bennett Water Systems, which was a 90-year-old company.
Karen Musson, a managing partner at the company, was ecstatic about the award.
"We are excited to be here and do what we do. Gar Bennett offers complete services to help growers have profitable, productive, sustainable and successful crops. We work to support every step of the production from field to barn," said Musson
The event began at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host social with opening remarks by Kristin Costa, a faculty member of West Hills Lemoore. The flag salute was done by alternative dairy princess, Jocelyn Fagundes, and Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves gave the invocation. Supervisor Craig Pederson served as the night's emcee.
A speech was made by Future Farmers of America Tulare-Kings Section member Joshua Borba.
"True agriculturists don't work for money nor food but for the impact they play upon others," Borba stated.
Dinner was catered by Heights Catering and the awards ceremony began at 7:30 p.m.
Benjamin Kahikina, the president and CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce was the event coordinator.
"The actual awardees are chosen by a committee of previous winners. The Chamber puts together the rest of the event," Kahikina said, adding, "That's really the biggest hurdle with the making of this event because there are so many who truly are deserving of the awards."
Kahinka expressed the need to honor and recognize agriculture, saying, "Almost every industry today has something to do with agriculture. From the food we eat, to the clothes we wear and the cars we drive, somewhere you have agriculture to thank for that."