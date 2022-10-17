On Saturday, the community gathered to celebrate its lifeblood — agriculture and those who work toward its success in Kings County.  

The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce held its 27th annual Jack Stone Salute to Agriculture banquet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the  Golden Eagle Arena located on the West Hills Lemoore campus. 

Two awards were presented during the banquet — one to the Agriculturist of the Year, Tony Azevedo, and one to the Ag Supporter of the Year, Gar Bennett.

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

Recommended for you