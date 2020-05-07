22 more cases of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) confirmed 22 additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

KCDPH determined that four new cases contracted the disease through close contact with a confirmed case. The exposure of the 18 additional cases is still under investigation.

According to a press release from the department, four cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.

KCDPH has also identified one previously identified case who has fully recovered from the disease.

The below list depicts the current situation in Kings County:

Total Cases: 233

3 travel related

144 close contact with a known infected individual

10 community transmission

76 still under investigation

Total Deaths: 1

Recovered: 34

KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify anybody who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.

