21st Congressional Candidate, Chris Mathys to host public forum
21st Congressional Candidate, Chris Mathys to host public forum

  • Updated
HANFORD — Congressional Candidate Chris Mathys will hold a question-and-answer public forum at Courthouse Square in Hanford Thursday.

All members of the public are invited to attend and ask questions on what Mathys plans to accomplish if elected.

Issues to be discussed include Congressman David Valadao’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and Valadao’s recent vote in support of broad-based amnesty.  Water shortages and First and Second Amendment rights will also be covered.

Mathys said in a release, “No one will be denied the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers to the important issues facing our nation.”

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Courthouse Square, in front of the Old Courthouse, 186 West 8th Street.

