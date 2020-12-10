You have permission to edit this article.
2021 World Ag Expo Top-10 New Product winners announced
2021 World Ag Expo Top-10 New Product winners announced

Cotton Folding Attachment

Blake Berbereia, owner of Berbereia Engineering & Manufacturing, shows his cotton folding attachment. The attachment was a winner in the Top-10 New Products competition at the 2020 World Ag Expo.

 Julissa Zavala, the Sentinel

TULARE — Results are in for World Ag Expo’s Top-10 New Products Competition, sponsored by Bank of America. The winners will be showcased February 9-11, 2021, during World Ag Expo Online at https://bit.ly/WAE21Online .

The competitive field of new products were submitted for the contest by exhibitors of the largest annual agricultural show of its kind. Products in this year’s field were largely focused on technology solutions and equipment upgrades. The contest judges were made up of farmers, ranchers and industry professionals. The Top-10 New Products competition is once again sponsored by Bank of America, which has an industry leading agribusiness group that delivers end-to-end banking and finance solutions to ag producers and related businesses.

“The 2020 World Ag Expo Top-10 New Products list contains a wide array of products to help farmers work more efficiently,” said Mark Riley, Fresno/Visalia Market President, Bank of America. “This kind of agricultural innovation can be transformational for local farmers, especially as they pivot and adjust operations as a result of the pandemic. As a leader in financing the needs of ag businesses ranging from small farms to global agribusiness brands, Bank of America is pleased to again sponsor this exciting competition and work to advance impactful products and technologies.”

Winners will be listed on the World Ag Expo website, will have the opportunity to present a seminar on their new product during World Ag Expo Online February 9-11, and will be highlighted in the print and digital show Exhibitor Guide. 

The competition is conducted annually by the International Agri-Center in conjunction with World Ag Expo, which draws more than 1,400 exhibitors and an estimated annual average of 100,000 individuals from 70 countries. Exhibitors must nominate their products for judging by the Oct. 31 deadline to be eligible. For more information on the contest and winners, including contacts, please email media@farmshow.org.

