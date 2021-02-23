You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 California Antique Farm Equipment Show® Cancelled Due to COVID-19
0 comments

2021 California Antique Farm Equipment Show® Cancelled Due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
TULARE — For the second year, the California Antique Farm Equipment Show has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The show steering committee did not feel confident they could deliver the show experience attendees and the tractor groups were used to and deserve. Board and staff members agreed with the assessment by the show chairman and committee. Show officials hoped conditions would have improved enough for the April event to move forward, but with Tulare County and much of California still in the Purple Tier, the decision was made to call off the show.
 
The International Agri-Center was also required to cancel the live version of World Ag Expo, their international Ag trade show traditionally held in February. Instead the event went on as an online event available throughout 2021. The Center is currently serving as a drive through vaccination location for the Tulare County Health & Human Services Department.
 
The 2022 California Antique Farm Equipment Show is scheduled for April 15-17 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food trucks to take over Civic Park
News

Food trucks to take over Civic Park

  • Updated

HANFORD — With a food truck ordinance in place, the city of Hanford is now looking to help local vendors make the most of the ordinance by int…

Jerome Manuel Vierra
Obituaries

Jerome Manuel Vierra

Jerome Manuel Vierra, 77, a lifelong Hanford local was granted his angel wings on January 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News