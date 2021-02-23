2021 California Antique Farm Equipment Show® Cancelled Due to COVID-19

TULARE — For the second year, the California Antique Farm Equipment Show has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show steering committee did not feel confident they could deliver the show experience attendees and the tractor groups were used to and deserve. Board and staff members agreed with the assessment by the show chairman and committee. Show officials hoped conditions would have improved enough for the April event to move forward, but with Tulare County and much of California still in the Purple Tier, the decision was made to call off the show.
The International Agri-Center was also required to cancel the live version of World Ag Expo, their international Ag trade show traditionally held in February. Instead the event went on as an online event available throughout 2021. The Center is currently serving as a drive through vaccination location for the Tulare County Health & Human Services Department.
The 2022 California Antique Farm Equipment Show is scheduled for April 15-17 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!