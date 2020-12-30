2020 in review: Top news stories

HANFORD — Although COVID-19 seemed to dominate the headlines the past year, plenty of non-pandemic-related news and events happened in Kings County this year.
Here’s a look at some of the top local news stories of 2020. To read the entirety of these stories, visit hanfordsentinel.com.
1. Hanford icon Naomi Tagawa dies at 100
HANFORD — If there is a name that will be synonymous with the city of Hanford for a long time to come, it’s that of Naomi Tagawa.
“She was an icon of Hanford,” friend Arianne Wing said of Tagawa, who died Tuesday at the age of 100.
Tagawa was the youngest of three children. Her parents, Sakutaro (George) and Tazu, emigrated from Japan in 1907 and settled in Hanford.
For one gold coin worth $600, her father and mother purchased a boarding house located at 214 N. Green St. In 1915, they turned the building into the Kings Hand Laundry.
2. Hanford Carnegie Museum closes its doors
HANFORD — Being cited as another casualty of the pandemic, the Hanford Carnegie Museum closed its doors Monday.
“On Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. the Hanford Carnegie Museum turned over the keys to the beloved building that had been the home to many historical and cherished antiquities donated to the nonprofit entity,” said a press release from the museum’s board.
The building that the museum called home for 45 years, located at 109 E. Eighth St., is owned by the city of Hanford, while the collection itself is owned by the Hanford Carnegie Museum nonprofit organization.
All the artifacts in the collection were packed up and taken to a secure and large location to be stored, according to board member Silvia Gonzalez Scherer.
3. Stephanie Huddleston pinned as Hanford Police lieutenant
HANFORD — At the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department presented its newest lieutenant, Stephanie Huddleston.
Police Chief Parker Sever said Huddleston started with the department as a cadet in 2005. In January 2006, she was brought as a full time police officer.
Prior to that, Sever said Huddleston worked for the department as a probation officer for several years, but she had always dreamed of becoming a police officer.
Huddleston was promoted to temporary corporal in 2008 and Sever said she was selected for that permanent position in 2014. Prior to her new lieutenant designation she was a sergeant.
4. Metro 4 Cinemas closes its doors
HANFORD — Owners of the Metro 4 Cinemas in Hanford announced Thursday that the theater's doors will close and it will no longer operate.
“We love our Metro 4 family, and though this is the end of our story at the Metro 4, we hope that it will reopen in the future with new ownership to provide movies to the amazing community for years to come,” said a statement via its Facebook page.
The cinema, which was opened by Culver Theatres in 1983, was on the verge of closing in July 2017. News of the closure was met with outcry from the community and the theater’s loyal customers, prompting ownership to continue operations while pursuing ways to keep it open indefinitely.
5. Puppies to help firefighters with mental health
HANFORD — Hanford Fire Department will have some furry new recruits soon.
The department is partnering with the California Service Dog Academy in Visalia to train two new puppies to help firefighters with stress.
Firefighters Connor Kurtz and Matt Martinez are heading the program and will be the two primary handlers for the puppies that are chosen for the department.
Kurtz said there are several services already available for firefighters coming back from particularly bad or difficult calls, like counselors, therapy sessions or talking to a chaplain, but he thought having a dog around would be a beneficial outlet as well.
He said being able to hang out with a dog can relieve stress and anxiety, as well as raise morale in the fire house.
6. The Court Barber Shop's journey to reopen
HANFORD — A week ago the California Department of Public Health announced that houses of worship, hair salons and barbershops located in counties that have attested to accelerated re-opening could begin to open with modifications. Progress may be gradual, but local businesses were happy to begin that process of reopening.
Steven Jackson, owner of the Court Barber Shop in downtown Hanford, was able to open his doors for the first time in 10 weeks on Saturday.
While the reopening went smoothly, it was much different than what the owner of six years was used to.
In the days before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson would have a line waiting for him before he even opened on Saturday mornings. This past weekend, the shop was open for appointments only and a limited amount of clients.
7. Hanford hires new Parks and Community Services director
HANFORD — Services may be on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Brad Albert, Hanford’s new Parks and Community Services director, has already dived head first into his new position.
Albert has been on the job for around six weeks now and said his learning curve has been steep, but he’s soaking up all he can about the Hanford community and its history.
He’s already got a project going at the Longfield Center and has plenty of ideas about future projects and ways to make sure services benefit the needs of the community.
“I believe opportunity is everywhere in this community,” Albert said. “I think we have a lot of things we can do that would have a very positive effect on quality of life and on the health and well-being of the community.”
8. Residents raise concerns over Avenal landfill
AVENAL — The community of Avenal is looking to the city for answers regarding a landfill they say is detrimental to the health of residents.
Over the last several weeks, citizens have attended city council meetings to voice their concerns about the landfill, which is located on the northeast side of the city.
Erika Garza, who no longer lives in Avenal but grew up there and still has family in the city, has been advocating on behalf of some of the residents who she said have been impacted by the landfill.
Garza said the odor coming from the large landfill has become unbearable, especially during the hot summer months. She said people feel like hostages in their own homes because they’re not able to open the door or windows due to the odor.
9. City of Hanford honors Joseph Castro
HANFORD — In recognition of his appointment as the next chancellor of the California State University system, the city of Hanford honored Dr. Joseph I. Castro with a proclamation Wednesday evening.
“Hanford is now on the map, officially,” Councilmember Art Brieno declared.
Brieno asked his fellow council members to recognize Castro soon after he heard the news of the appointment of the “Valley man” to the position of eighth chancellor of the nation’s largest system of four-year higher education.
“I thought ‘He’s not just a Valley man — he’s also from Hanford’,” Brieno said.
Castro was born and raised in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School in 1984.
10. New CEO hopes to get Hanford Chamber of Commerce back in business
HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has found its new CEO/executive director in Amory Marple, and she’s ready to get the organization back to doing what it does best — encouraging and promoting balanced business for the benefit of the community.
Marple started her new position with the chamber on July 1 and right away had ideas and a positive energy that Board President John Umscheid couldn’t help but welcome.
For some time, Umscheid said, the chamber became known as more of an event planning organization and was not fulfilling its true purpose, which was to help the business community become successful and increase its viability.
He said Marple is ready to not only bring that attitude back, but also make it current.
Honorable mention: Kings County launches $5 million funding package for small business assistance
HANFORD — To help with the detrimental effects shutdown orders have had on small business, Kings County intends to provide financial support to businesses through a new program.
At its July 21 meeting, county officials finalized a program to roll out $5 million in small business assistance. Businesses will be able to apply for up to $20,000 for eligible COVID-19 operating expenses and to cover future expenses related to shutdowns.
“In this time of uncertainty, we need to invest into small businesses to help them weather the storm that is sinking their ship,” said Doug Verboon, chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors.
Originally proposed at only $2 million, supervisors voted unanimously at the board’s July 14 meeting to increase the allocation to $5 million in an effort to prioritize small businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.
