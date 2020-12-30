2020 in review: Top news stories

HANFORD — Although COVID-19 seemed to dominate the headlines the past year, plenty of non-pandemic-related news and events happened in Kings County this year.

Here’s a look at some of the top local news stories of 2020. To read the entirety of these stories, visit hanfordsentinel.com.

1. Hanford icon Naomi Tagawa dies at 100

HANFORD — If there is a name that will be synonymous with the city of Hanford for a long time to come, it’s that of Naomi Tagawa.

“She was an icon of Hanford,” friend Arianne Wing said of Tagawa, who died Tuesday at the age of 100.

Tagawa was the youngest of three children. Her parents, Sakutaro (George) and Tazu, emigrated from Japan in 1907 and settled in Hanford.

For one gold coin worth $600, her father and mother purchased a boarding house located at 214 N. Green St. In 1915, they turned the building into the Kings Hand Laundry.

2. Hanford Carnegie Museum closes its doors

HANFORD — Being cited as another casualty of the pandemic, the Hanford Carnegie Museum closed its doors Monday.

“On Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. the Hanford Carnegie Museum turned over the keys to the beloved building that had been the home to many historical and cherished antiquities donated to the nonprofit entity,” said a press release from the museum’s board.