2020 in review: Top crime stories

HANFORD — As we near the end of an overall wild 2020, here’s a look at the top crime stories that shook Kings County.

1. Hanford Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and son.

Around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Hanford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Cortner Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a deceased adult male, later identified as 43-year-old Victor Gomes, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they also located a child suffering from a gunshot wound at the residence. Officers immediately rendered first aid and the child was then transported to Adventist Medical Center.

Officials said the boy, 10-year-old Wyland Gomes, died at the hospital as a result of the injuries.

2. Hernandez appears at bail review hearing

HANFORD — George Hernandez, the retired Hanford Police officer charged with sexual assault, was in court Thursday.