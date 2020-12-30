2020 in review: Top crime stories

HANFORD — As we near the end of an overall wild 2020, here’s a look at the top crime stories that shook Kings County.
1. Hanford Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and son.
Around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Hanford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Cortner Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a deceased adult male, later identified as 43-year-old Victor Gomes, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said they also located a child suffering from a gunshot wound at the residence. Officers immediately rendered first aid and the child was then transported to Adventist Medical Center.
Officials said the boy, 10-year-old Wyland Gomes, died at the hospital as a result of the injuries.
2. Hernandez appears at bail review hearing
HANFORD — George Hernandez, the retired Hanford Police officer charged with sexual assault, was in court Thursday.
The DA’s office charged Hernandez with four felonies, including sexual penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery, assault with intent to commit rape and false imprisonment after he was arrested by police on May 20.
The victim in the case, Hernandez’s neighbor, filed a restraining order against him the next day. The request details how Hernandez, allegedly smelling of alcohol, went over to the victim’s yard and offered to give her his phone number.
The victim stated that after she refused, Hernandez pushed her inside her home and locked the door. She said she gave Hernandez her number in hopes that he would leave, but he proceeded to sexually assault her.
3. Man stabs girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter
HANFORD — A man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, Hanford Police Department officials said.
Around 11 a.m., Hanford police said they received emergency calls in regards to a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Florinda Street.
Officers arrived and said they found an 8-year-old girl and her 35-year-old mother suffering from multiple stab wounds to their bodies and faces.
The suspect was identified as the woman's boyfriend, 32-year-old Alejandro Hernandez, officials said. They said Hernandez was contacted by an HPD motor officer as he arrived on scene and was taken into custody.
4. Pioneer Middle School placed on soft lockdown Thursday after alleged threats
HANFORD — Pioneer Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown for over an hour Thursday after a student allegedly made threats involving a firearm, Hanford Police Department officials said.
Thursday morning, Pioneer Middle School officials notified the Hanford Police Department they received information that a student told other students that he was in possession of a firearm.
Police said the 14-year-old male was immediately detained by school officials. They said the student and his backpack were searched, but no weapons were found.
5. Police: Corcoran man broke into ex’s home, sexually assaulted her
CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and several sexual assault charges after Corcoran Police officials said he broke into an ex-spouse’s home multiple times to sexually assault victims.
Around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, CPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the city regarding a sexual assault report.
Officers interviewed the female victim, who told them her ex-spouse entered her residence without permission and sexually assaulted her in her bedroom. The victim said the suspect, who was identified as 31-year-old Manuel Perez Lazaro, left the residence when a family member entered her bedroom.
Police said the victim reported a previous sexual assault and two other recent incidents in which Lazaro attempted to kidnap her.
6. Lemoore man arrested for sexually assaulting woman at ski resort
LAKESHORE — Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a Lemoore man on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman at ski resort.
According to a press release from the office, on Feb. 18, 39-year-old John Burton was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of rape.
On the night of Feb. 17, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies said they were dispatched to China Peak Mountain Resort in Lakeshore for a report of a sex offense. During the investigation, deputies said they discovered that Burton, a hotel guest, learned of a woman who was staying alone in another hotel room.
Sheriff’s officials said Burton unlawfully gained access to that room and took advantage of the woman, committing a sexual assault against her will.
HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested a man for attempted murder Tuesday after he stole ammunition and shot at several people in downtown Hanford, department officials said.
Just after 1 p.m., Hanford Police said an adult male went into Big 5 Sporting Goods in Hanford. While he was in the store, police said the man asked the clerk to look at .22 LR ammunition.
The clerk pulled a box of ammunition off the shelf and let the man look at the bullets. Officials said the man then pulled a semi-automatic handgun magazine from his waistband area and began loading it.
The clerk immediately told the man that he couldn’t do that and what he was doing was illegal. Officers said the man took the box of ammunition from the counter and left the store without paying.
8. Alleged DUI driver crashes into home, kills man inside
LEMOORE — Lemoore Police have arrested a man after he crashed his car into a home while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, causing the eventual death of a resident inside, department officials said.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, LPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Sunset Ave. regarding a car that had crashed into a house.
