2 suspects sought in Halloween homicide case
2 suspects sought in Halloween homicide case

  • Updated
HANFORD — Hanford police are looking for two suspects in connection to the slaying of 33-year-old Ronald Johnson in Hanford, department officials said

Detectives said they were able to identify 20-year-old Noah Garcia and 19-year-old Ezequiel Maldonado as the suspects allegedly responsible for Johnson’s death.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, HPD officers responded to the Edgewater Apartment complex in the 600 block of Northstar Dr. regarding a possible shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers said they found Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Adventist Medical Center, but later died.

Detectives said they determined that Johnson had attended a Halloween party at an apartment in the complex, where an argument between guests turned into a physical altercation and led to Johnson being shot.

