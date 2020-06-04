2 Hanford men arrested for vehicle theft in Corcoran

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police arrested two men for stealing multiple vehicles, department officials said.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Corcoran officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bainum Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The victim reported that her 1995 Ford F150 was stolen from the front of her residence.

Officers said they located the stolen truck near 7 ½ and Whitley Avenues and began to pursue the truck for a short time before ending the pursuit.

A short time later, the department said it was dispatched to Letts and Whitely avenue for a report of a vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, police said the stolen truck was located disabled in the southbound lane of Letts Avenue.

Officers said they heard suspects running in the alley between Letts and Estes avenues and found two male subjects in that alley near Hanna Avenue. They said the two men were standing next to another vehicle that had been reported stolen from Corcoran two days prior.

The men were identified as 31-year-old Tate Barlow and 28-year-old Ruben Dominguez, both from Hanford.