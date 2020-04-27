2 Corcoran men arrested for attempted murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORCORAN — Corcoran officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hale Avenue in regards to a shooting on Sunday at 1:08 a.m. Through investigation it was learned that a vehicle was following the victims around Corcoran and shot at the victim’s vehicle multiple times.

Officers located the suspect vehicle as it was attempting to leave the area. The vehicle quickly parked and the driver fled on foot. The driver was located and identified as Martin Rodriguez. At the time of arrest, Rodriguez was found to be in possession of 0.9 grams of methamphetamine. The passenger in the vehicle was found near the vehicle and was identified as Luigi Panduro. During the investigation, officers located a firearm, gang indicia and other physical evidence consistent with a shooting.

Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail for attempted murder, participating in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. Rodriguez is being held on $1,070,000 bail.