2 Corcoran men arrested for attempted murder

CORCORAN — Corcoran officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hale Avenue in regards to a shooting on Sunday at 1:08 a.m. Through investigation it was learned that a vehicle was following the victims around Corcoran and shot at the victim’s vehicle multiple times.
Officers located the suspect vehicle as it was attempting to leave the area. The vehicle quickly parked and the driver fled on foot. The driver was located and identified as Martin Rodriguez. At the time of arrest, Rodriguez was found to be in possession of 0.9 grams of methamphetamine. The passenger in the vehicle was found near the vehicle and was identified as Luigi Panduro. During the investigation, officers located a firearm, gang indicia and other physical evidence consistent with a shooting.
Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail for attempted murder, participating in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. Rodriguez is being held on $1,070,000 bail.
Panduro was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail for attempted murder, participating in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, shooting at an occupied vehicle and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Panduro is being held on $1,070,000 bail.
Corcoran Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and following up on leads. The Corcoran Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (559) 992-5151. You may remain anonymous and call the confidential crime line at (559) 992-3591. You may also provide information through Nixle Alert.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!