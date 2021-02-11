2 arrested with meth

LEMOORE — Kings County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men Monday after one was found to be in possession of over 20 grams of meth and the other was found to be under the influence of illegal drugs, officials said.
Around 8 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Yokut Gas station located at 17051 Jersey Avenue in Lemoore. They said surveillance video at the gas station captured a male getting into a vehicle with a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, they said they contacted a man standing in front of the vehicle who was identified as the registered owner, Edward Rojas. Deputies said Rojas told them that his friend named Ruben Marez was in the back seat of the vehicle and possibly sleeping.
Deputies contacted Marez, who they said who matched the description of the male caught on surveillance video. Deputies said they saw Marez shove his hands between the seats just before he exited the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they located a $20 bill and two bags of methamphetamine between the seats where Marez had shoved his hands. They said they also discovered a scale inside a backpack belonging to Marez.
The bags of meth weighed 7.8 grams and 12.6 grams for a total of 20.4 grams, sheriff’s officials said.
Officials said Marez admitted the money belonged to him but denied knowing anything about the illegal drugs. The amount of meth was determined to be more than the amount for normal personal use and Marez was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sale, officials said.
Deputies said Rojas was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was also arrested.
Authorities said both men were transported to the Kings County Jail. They said Rojas was booked on suspicion of being under the influence, while Marez was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and transportation of a controlled substance. Both men were issued citations and released from custody.
