2 arrested in connection to homicide near Corcoran
2 arrested in connection to homicide near Corcoran

  • Updated
CORCORAN — Kings County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that occurred in December near Corcoran that left one man dead, officials said.

Deputies said they arrested 29-year-old Jose Verduzco and 29-year-old Michael Gonzalez on suspicion of homicide.

Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 6, deputies responded to the area of Highway 43 and Orange Ave, near the city of Corcoran, regarding a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a 42-year-old male with two gunshot wounds to the front torso. They said the victim was transported to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford, where he died from injuries.

The case was turned over to the KCSO Detectives Unit and during the investigation, detectives said they identified Verduzco and Gonzalez as the suspects. They said Verduzco is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail for two separate homicides, while Gonzalez was taken into custody at his residence in Fresno without incident.

Anyone with additional information about the suspects in this case are asked to contact Detective Tyler Haener at (559) 852-2818 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

