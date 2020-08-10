17-year-old found in bushes after fleeing police

VISALIA — A 17-year-old juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center Monday morning after fleeing police.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, a Visalia Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Audi sedan for a vehicle code violation on Dinuba south of Shannon Pkwy.
The vehicle initially yielded and as the officer approached the vehicle it fled, according to police. The officer returned to his patrol vehicle and pursued the suspect vehicle. After a short pursuit the vehicle failed to stop at the dead-end on Shannon Pkwy., becoming disabled in an open field.
The male juvenile driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. The male juvenile was taken into custody after attempting to hide in bushes on the St. Johns River bank.
Three additional juveniles were detained at the scene and later released to parents. The male juvenile driver was booked at Juvenile Hall.
— Staff Reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!