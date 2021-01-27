15-year-old leads deputies on high-speed chase

HANFORD — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after leading officers and deputies on a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 a.m., officials said a Hanford Police Department officer attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2011 Toyota Sienna after the van ran through a posted stop sign and almost struck the officer’s patrol unit.

Officials said the driver of the Sienna refused to pull over and the officer initiated a pursuit. The van headed east and once it reached the area of Grangeville Boulevard and 8 ½ Avenue, Sheriff’s officials said HPD asked the Kings County Sheriff’s Office to take over the pursuit.

KCSO officials said they had a unit in the area who took over the pursuit as the van changed directions and headed west on Highway 198 near 10th Avenue. They said the vehicle traveled at speeds over 100 mph.

Deputies said the driver of the Sienna drove back into the city of Hanford and continually failed to stop for red lights and stop signs.

The pursuit lasted around 15 minutes and ended when the suspect collided into two parked vehicles in the 1500 block of North White Street in Hanford, deputies said.

The driver turned out to be a 15-year-old juvenile and Sheriff’s officials said two other male juveniles were passengers in the vehicle.

Authorities said the Sienna was determined to be stolen and the driver was taken into custody and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on suspicion of felony pursuit and driving a stolen vehicle. They said the two other passengers were released to their parents.

