13-year-old Laton boy killed in ATV crash

LATON — Officials have identified the 13-year-old boy who died in an ATV crash on Friday afternoon as Raul Meza of Laton.

According to California Highway Patrol officers, Meza was driving a quad ATV on Mt. Whitney Avenue near Harlan Avenue, outside of Laton, with his 9-year-old cousin as a passenger.

As they were riding, officials said they were unable to avoid hitting a dog and were thrown from the ATV.

While the 9-year-old was wearing a helmet and had only minor injuries, CHP said Meza was not wearing a helmet and sustained major injuries. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he later died.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.