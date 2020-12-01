You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13-year-old Laton boy killed in ATV crash
0 comments
top story

13-year-old Laton boy killed in ATV crash

California Highway Patrol

LATON — Officials have identified the 13-year-old boy who died in an ATV crash on Friday afternoon as Raul Meza of Laton.

According to California Highway Patrol officers, Meza was driving a quad ATV on Mt. Whitney Avenue near Harlan Avenue, outside of Laton, with his 9-year-old cousin as a passenger.

As they were riding, officials said they were unable to avoid hitting a dog and were thrown from the ATV.

While the 9-year-old was wearing a helmet and had only minor injuries, CHP said Meza was not wearing a helmet and sustained major injuries. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he later died.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darrol Perry
Obituaries

Darrol Perry

  • Updated

It is with a sad heart that we say goodbye to Darrol Perry, beloved son and grandson. Darrol was born December 7, 1970 and passed away October…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News