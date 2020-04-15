13 cases of COVID-19 in Kings County

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed the 13th case of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The exposure for this new case has been determined to be a close contact to a positive confirmed COVID-19 case.
According to a press release from the department, all cases have been quarantined.
The below list depicts the current situation in Kings County:
Total Cases: 13
- Travel related – 2
- Close contact – 9
- Community transmission – 2
- Under investigation – 0
Total Deaths: 1
Recovered: 3
KCDPH said it is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.
Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the thirteen cases can be shared with the public.
Kings County residents are encouraged to continue following the recommendations from the California Department of Public Health, the Centers of Disease Control, and the KCDPH to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kings County and protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.
- Stay in your home as much as possible. The only exceptions should be for getting food and/or necessary household supplies, medications and medical treatments.
- Wear a face mask or covering, and practice social distancing of at least six feet if it is necessary to leave your home.
- Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, or your elbow.
Visit www.kingscovidinfo.com for current information and guidance.
