13 cases of COVID-19 in Kings County

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed the 13th case of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The exposure for this new case has been determined to be a close contact to a positive confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to a press release from the department, all cases have been quarantined.

The below list depicts the current situation in Kings County:

Total Cases: 13

Travel related – 2

Close contact – 9

Community transmission – 2

Under investigation – 0

Total Deaths: 1

Recovered: 3

KCDPH said it is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the thirteen cases can be shared with the public.