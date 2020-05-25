115 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Avenal State Prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AVENAL — The Kings County Department of Public Health confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, of which 115 cases are inmates at Avenal State Prison.

According to a press release from KCDPH, the drastic increase in positive cases in the prison is due to extensive testing that is currently being carried through a partnership between the public health department, the prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the California Department of Public Health.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of all those who live and work in our state prisons,” CDCR Press Secretary Dana Simas said. “Avenal State Prison is currently testing as many inmates and staff as possible with assistance of the Kings County Public Health team and resources from the CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) COVID-19 response teams. We are following isolation and quarantine guidance from public health experts to help curtail the potential spread of the virus. Health care staff conduct screenings multiple times daily to quickly identify anyone with new symptoms.”

KCDPH has determined that 115 out of the 130 new cases contracted the disease through close contact with a confirmed case. The exposure of the remaining 15 new cases is still under investigation.