News in brief

Hanford Chamber of Commerce to host virtual candidates forum
HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will host a virtual Hanford City Council candidates forum.
According to a Facebook post from the chamber, a live stream of the forum will be held on the chamber’s Facebook page from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 19 for the candidates running to represent Hanford’s District B.
The three candidates participating include incumbent Sue Sorensen and challengers Kalish Morrow and Jacob Sanchez.
If you would like to submit a question to be asked at the forum, visit the Hanford Chamber of Commerce website at https://bit.ly/3cuAm1b.
— Staff Reports
KCAO announces meeting
The Kings Community Action Organization Board Executive Committee will meet at 4:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. The meeting will be held at 1130 N. 11th Ave., Hanford and will also be done via teleconferencing at: +1 (872) 240-3212, access code: 492-827-373.
Man acquitted of gang killing shot minutes after being freed
FRESNO (AP) — A Fresno man who was acquitted of a deadly shooting was wounded and his girlfriend killed minutes after he walked out of jail, his attorney said Wednesday.
Michael Garcia, 21, was shot four times and remained hospitalized.
“They were waiting at the jail for him," his attorney, Eric Castellon told the Fresno Bee.
Garcia was attacked about 10 p.m. Tuesday while in a car on State Route 180 in Fresno. His girlfriend died. The Fresno County coroner's office identified her Wednesday as Ernestine Thomas, 21, of Fresno.
“They were planning on leaving so they could get away from all this madness” Castellon said of the couple. “It’s a gang hit, that’s for sure.”
Garcia’s family had received apparent threats on social media, Castellon told the Bee.
No arrests were immediately made.
Garcia was acquitted of charges that that he shot and killed Gregory Garza, 23, last year in northwest Fresno. Police had said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over gang ties.
Castellon said his client didn't have any gang ties and wasn't the killer.
“He wasn’t the shooter. Witness identifications didn’t match up. Ballistics didn’t match up,” Castellon said.
California warns flu, COVID could overwhelm hospitals
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A severe flu season this fall and winter could overwhelm California hospitals that are preparing for an uptick in COVID-19 cases as the economy further reopens, officials said Thursday. They urged people to get vaccinated to prevent that from happening.
California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly speaking with the heads of the state’s hospital and medical associations, said while the state has seen progress with coronavirus infection rates falling to their lowest level of the pandemic this week, officials are bracing for a surge as people start going out more just as the flu season begins.
That means it’s critical people protect themselves from the flu to help keep hospital bed space available to treat people infected with the coronavirus, Ghaly said.
Officials recommend every Californian six months and older receive a flu shot this year. In past years, less than half of the state's adult population and less than two-thirds of children have gotten the flu vaccine.
