It’s a new year and a new location for the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Ships Store Program. The new office is now located on Naval Station Norfolk, Va. Moving to the nation’s largest fleet concentration area positions NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program’s personnel with direct and immediate access to the ships and Sailors they support. Since its inception in 1909 and to this day, NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program continues to provide convenient and reliable sources to obtain items necessary in day-to-day living no matter where the ship is in the world.
In late November 2019, the Ships Store Program moved from Joint Expeditionary Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., to Naval Station Norfolk. Its new address is 9440 Maryland Ave., BLDG Z-133, Norfolk, Va., 23511 with new phone number 757-440-4760. The move makes it easier for the Ships Store Program team to assist ship’s crew and resolve any issues that come up. Being on the waterfront, among the fleet also provides helpful guidance for the team as new technologies are developed and processes are rolled out. Most recently, Ships Store Program personnel were on the ground providing hands-on instruction during the ROM III rollout.
“The Ships Store Program helps give our Sailors that morale boost they greatly deserve -- goods and services surely go a long way when out to sea for six or more months,” said U.S. Navy retired Master Chief Scott Gray, Vice President, NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program. “Our team’s function and primary customer is the ship, and this move allows our the team the opportunity to provide better customer service and take care of a Sailor at sea, whether onboard or even in port at our three Ships Stores Ashore.”
The Ships Store Program comprises of 11 civilian personnel and three active duty Sailors with the primary mission to support over 133 Ship Stores and services on U.S. Navy commissioned ships. They partner with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), Defense Finance and Accounting Services (DFAS), Type Commanders (TYCOMS), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), Chief of Naval Education and Training (CNET), Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) and the Navy Supply Corps School.
