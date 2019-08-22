New Valley Children’s pediatrician joins Adventist Health Medical Office - Fowler

board-certified pediatrician Himanshu Singh, MD, FAAP, has joined the new Adventist Health Medical Office in Fowler.

 Glenn Nakamichi

FOWLER – Central Valley parents looking for compassionate pediatric care can find it in Fowler, where board-certified pediatrician Himanshu Singh, MD, FAAP, has joined the new Adventist Health Medical Office off Highway 99 through a partnership with Valley Children’s Healthcare. Singh cares for children from birth to 18 years of age and provides newborn exams, weight checks and well-child, sick-child and adolescent visits. His services range from preventative screenings and immunizations to care for acute conditions.

Singh earned his medical degree from Assam Medical College in India. He then completed his residency in pediatrics at Rowan University, Cooper School of Medicine in Glassboro, N.J., and a fellowship in neonatal and perinatal medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Los Angeles. He is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

He is inspired to practice medicine because of the difference he is able to make in young lives. “Seeing my patients from when they are born to growing into healthy teenagers is a very rewarding experience,” he says. “Knowing I can make a positive impact in their formative years is what I love most about my work.”

When not seeing patients, Singh enjoys traveling, exploring new foods, camping and hiking.

Adventist Health Medical Office – Fowler is located at 300 S. Leon S. Peters Blvd. New patients are welcome and same-day appointments are available. More information and appointments are available by calling 559-834-1614 or by visiting FowlerCare.com

