New provider joins Adventist Health Rapid Care Fargo team

HANFORD – Jacklyn Jump, D.N.P., F.N.P.-C., doctor of nursing practice and certified family nurse practitioner, has joined the team at the new Adventist Health Rapid Care in Hanford’s Fargo Crossings Shopping Center.
Bringing more than 10 years of experience to her practice, Jump specializes in comprehensive care for both children and adults, including cold and flu concerns, allergies, asthma, fractures, lacerations, urinary tract infections and work-related injuries. She’s fluent in both English and Korean.
Jump completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, as well as her training as a family nurse practitioner at California State University, Fresno. She received her doctor of nursing practice degree from the California State University Northern California Consortium DNP in Fresno, Calif. Jacklyn is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Inspired by the nurses who helped her and her family during the difficult birth of her daughter, Jump wanted to give back to others in the same way, and made the decision to pursue a nursing career.
“People are vulnerable during situations when they are concerned for their health. I appreciate the opportunity to be there for them and to help my patients through challenging times,” she says.
As a provider, Jump enjoys serving as her patients’ healthcare resource on a wide-range of concerns, with a focus on education.
“Many patients can be afraid to ask questions, or are too embarrassed,” she says. “My goal every time I work with a patient is to help make them more comfortable to ask the necessary questions, and break down the information in a way that is easily understandable.”
Happily married for 18 years, Jump has three daughters. Her hobbies include reading classical literature, oil painting, playing the piano and archery.
Jump may be reached at the Rapid Care in north Hanford, 2563 11th Ave., Ste. 109, with a phone number of 559-537-0335.
