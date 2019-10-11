From October 10 – 24, new MILITARY STAR® card account holders will receive 15% off their first day’s purchases. Normally, new MILITARY STAR® card account holders receive 10% off their first day’s purchase. Discount will appear as a credit on the customer’s first monthly billing statement.

The MILITARY STAR® card offers many benefits including a competitive interest rate, currently 11.99% APR; no annual fees, late fees or over limit fees; free standard shipping at myNavyExchange.com; 24/7 Customer Service Hotline & online account management; exclusive promotions that include 0% interest offers, % savings offers and other promotions as well as earn rewards on every purchase.

MILITARY STAR® card applications are available at any NEX. The application can be processed the same day at the NEX customer service desk or apply online at myECP.com.

