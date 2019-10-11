From October 10 – 24, new MILITARY STAR® card account holders will receive 15% off their first day’s purchases. Normally, new MILITARY STAR® card account holders receive 10% off their first day’s purchase. Discount will appear as a credit on the customer’s first monthly billing statement.
The MILITARY STAR® card offers many benefits including a competitive interest rate, currently 11.99% APR; no annual fees, late fees or over limit fees; free standard shipping at myNavyExchange.com; 24/7 Customer Service Hotline & online account management; exclusive promotions that include 0% interest offers, % savings offers and other promotions as well as earn rewards on every purchase.
MILITARY STAR® card applications are available at any NEX. The application can be processed the same day at the NEX customer service desk or apply online at myECP.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.