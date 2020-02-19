New Legislation Protects Children from Lead Poisoning

Sacramento – Assemblymembers Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), Bill Quirk (D-Hayward), Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) and Senator Connie Leyva unveiled a package of bills to protect the millions of children who have been failed by the state's health departments and exposed to dangerous amounts of lead. In January 2020, the State Auditor released a report that found millions of children in Medi-Cal are not receiving the proper lead tests and that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is not prioritizing the prevention of lead poisoning. State law requires that children enrolled in Medi-Cal receive tests for elevated lead levels between the ages of one and two years old.

“This issue has plagued underserved communities, with some areas in the Central Valley experiencing lead rates double than those found in Flint, Michigan,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Today’s bill package will improve health conditions for our children by ensuring that everyone is tested and exposure to lead is eliminated.”