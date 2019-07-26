New leader joins Adventist Health’s medical offices team

HANFORD – Zeron “Zee” Apelian has joined Adventist Health in the Central Valley as executive of ambulatory and physician services, helping to lead the organization’s efforts to increase access to primary and specialty healthcare and dental services in Kings, Fresno, Tulare, Madera and Kern counties.
Apelian brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience, including administrative leadership roles and laboratory management, to his new position. Prior to joining Adventist Health, he served as chief administrative officer for Kaiser Permanente, among other roles.
After earning Bachelor of Science degrees in biology and medical technology at California State University, Los Angeles; Apelian earned a Master of Science in medical technology at California State University, Dominguez-Hills and completed the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School in Boston.
With a growing need for quality healthcare in the Central Valley, Apelian is determined to make a positive impact by strengthening partnerships with key local organizations and other healthcare providers, he says. “An organization is not an island. You have to have connections with the community. It should be a symbiotic relationship.”
While focusing on patient care, Apelian also will support and guide a workforce of more than 700 associates who care for more than 600,000 patients a year throughout 55 medical offices. He reports to Derrick Gruen, regional executive of physician and ambulatory services for Adventist Health Central California Region.
“I am passionate about care experience,” says Apelian. “I encourage our associates to treat patients like family.”
Apelian now resides in Visalia after living in Los Angeles for more than 40 years. He has two sons and enjoys traveling, golfing and outdoor activities.
More information about Adventist Health in the Central Valley’s ambulatory care services is available at AHMedicalOffices.com.
