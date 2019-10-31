SELMA – Flyweight Champion Josue Gonzalez defends his title for the first time Saturday, November 9 at the Visalia Convention Center.
Gonzalez (3-1) of San Luis Obispo moves into the headline spot against surging Bakersfield flyweight Johnny Maldonado (3-0) after Featherweight kingpin Enoch McCottrell and challenger Herminio Gutierrez were forced out with injuries.
“It’s unfortunate that Encoh and Herminio couldn’t make it to the fight, but I’m still pretty excited for this fight card,” 559 Fights president Jeremy Luchau said of the 14-bout card that featured a pair of title fights and four grappling special attractions.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on putting together action-packed fight cards from top to bottom. Enoch and Herminio will get pushed to a later event, but we have a couple of other important title fights on this event and a whole bunch of hungry competitors putting it on the line.”
In the co-main event, Tulare welterweight Jonathan Moskowitz (4-1) challenges Salinas’ Diego Zuria (3-1) for the vacant 559 Fights crown.
Doors open for the event at 6 pm and fights start at 7. Tickets available at the Visalia Convention Center box office or online at www.559fights.com
“Our goal this year was to build a lot of the Valley’s talent to put them into position to compete for titles,” Luchau said. “Over the next several months we will be having several new faces competing for titles. We will have some big changes also coming with our grappling super fights.”
In other highlighted bouts, Visalia lightweight Mark Hernandez (2-2) is back in action against Oakland’s Ceu Bik Thawng (0-1) and Selma bantamweight Sebastian Gomez (1-1) takes on Redwood City’s Geremy Escolta (2-1).
“Mark and Sebastian are both coming off big wins in Fresno in September,” Luchau said. “It’s been a lot of fun watching them develop over the last year.”
In other bouts; Visalia lightweight Andrew Balandran (1-0) takes on Ridgecrest’s Juan Salazar (0-2), Sacramento lightweight Julius Wright (5-3) battles Santa Maria’s Tre Alvarado (4-0), Dos Palos middleweight Leo Jimenez (0-0) makes his debut against Dinuba’s Joseph Fernandez (10), Sacramento lightweight Joy Pendell (1-2) takes on Santa Clarita’s Cierra Lundy (1-1), Selma Bantamweight Samuel Fierro (6-3) battles Sacramento’s Ivan Grijalva (7-3), Fresno heavyweight Larry Gonzales (2-0) fights Ridgecrest’s Theartris Eaton (1-0), Fresno bantamweight Joshua Dillon (1-3) takes on Ridgecrest’s Donaven Sharp (1-5), Visalia featherweight Jonathan Vorhies (0-1) fights Dinuba’s Jose Guadarrama (0-0), Fresno welterweight Bill Branch (0-0) debuts against Los Angeles’ Eric Rush (0-0), and San Jose welterweight Edwin Rodriguez (0-0) debuts against Encino’s Danny George Kalloghlian (0-0).
Plus four grappling super fights; Fresno’s Nikko Reyes takes on Fresno’s David Vardanyan, Fresno’s Jonathan Olague battles Hanford’s Joey Martinez, Fresno’s Daniel Manriques takes on Juan Jimenez, and Jacklynn Austin competes against Mackenzie Kamlade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.