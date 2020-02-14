New Grads of Info Warfare Training Site Pacific NW Are First to Receive Updated Cryptologic Training

EVERETT, Wash. (NNS) -- Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Pacific Northwest graduated its inaugural class to receive an updated Afloat Signals Analysis Training (ASAT) curriculum, delivering up-to-the-minute training to seven Sailors from Everett and Bremerton, Feb. 7.
"This course better reflects current [cryptologic] afloat operations," said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Christopher Blackburn, an ASAT instructor at IWTS Pacific Northwest. "We were eagerly awaiting the updated curriculum, because it allows us to deliver training that is more relevant to the operational units on the Pacific Northwest waterfront. Ultimately, that’s why we are here."
The updated course reinforces and provides essential updates to cryptologic technicians’ (collection) knowledge of signals analysis tools installed in tactical cryptologic systems and cryptologic carry-on program equipment.
"I believe our excitement to provide the updated curriculum is rooted in offering Ready, Relevant Learning,” said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Marino Galvez, IWTS Everett leading petty officer. “We coordinated extensively with the team at the Center for Information Warfare Training and the course curriculum model manager at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach. We’re a small site–we know the entire information warfare waterfront and they know us. Providing a more meaningful training experience is a point of pride for Team Pacific Northwest.”
The new curriculum also focuses on practical application of knowledge during signal analysis laboratories. With supervision, personnel will develop signal descriptor files, optimize signal collection equipment, identify recording techniques, identify modulation and transmission methods, recognize signals of interest (SOIs), classify SOIs, perform traffic analysis, identify SOIs to contacts of interest and fuse intelligence to perform time sensitive reporting.
“We consist of a small, but extremely professional group of Sailors in both Bangor and Everett,” added Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chad Weinburger, site director at IWTS Pacific Northwest. “Every Sailor came from sea duty so they understand the actual operational tempo of the fleet right now. Some will be returning to the same crews they are teaching. The team here exudes a level of personal ownership of the instruction. I am extremely proud of what our IWTS PACNORWEST team does on a daily basis.”
IWTS Pacific Northwest is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain subordinate to Information Warfare Training Command San Diego. It consists of 15 Sailors at two learning sites geographically separated by the Puget Sound. IWTS Pacific Northwest provides 14 courses of instruction to Sailors from over 40 operational commands. Training is provided to cryptologic technicians, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare, submarine and surface warfare communities.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 20,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.