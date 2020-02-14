New Grads of Info Warfare Training Site Pacific NW Are First to Receive Updated Cryptologic Training

The new curriculum also focuses on practical application of knowledge during signal analysis laboratories. With supervision, personnel will develop signal descriptor files, optimize signal collection equipment, identify recording techniques, identify modulation and transmission methods, recognize signals of interest (SOIs), classify SOIs, perform traffic analysis, identify SOIs to contacts of interest and fuse intelligence to perform time sensitive reporting.

“We consist of a small, but extremely professional group of Sailors in both Bangor and Everett,” added Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chad Weinburger, site director at IWTS Pacific Northwest. “Every Sailor came from sea duty so they understand the actual operational tempo of the fleet right now. Some will be returning to the same crews they are teaching. The team here exudes a level of personal ownership of the instruction. I am extremely proud of what our IWTS PACNORWEST team does on a daily basis.”