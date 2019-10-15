Fresno – Working registered nurses wanting to further their education by obtaining a baccalaureate degree can enroll in a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program through Samuel Merritt University.
Kaiser Permanente Fresno is partnering with Samuel Merritt University to bring the 20-month RN to BSN program to Fresno with classes starting in January 2020.
The five-semester program is structured for working nurses and consists of a weekly face to face class, online coursework and clinical rotations in community health agencies. Nurses will learn about evidence-based care, broaden their community health training, and enhance their communication skills.
In 2015, Kaiser Permanente launched the Northern California Nurse Scholars Academy to inspire and promote transformational leadership, clinical excellence, evidence-informed practice and nursing research. The Academy enables working nurses to earn bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in nursing.
Samuel Merritt University is awarding generous scholarships to nurses enrolled in the program. Nurses in the community also can apply for the program.
Samuel Merritt University developed the RN to BSN curriculum. Kaiser Permanente’s Nurse Scholars Academy team worked in partnership during the conceptual development of the program. The curriculum includes coursework focused on Caring Science, self-care and stress reduction for nurses.
“We want to support our nurses who are interested in pursuing an advanced degree because we know it leads to better care for our patients,” said Kaiser Permanente Fresno Chief Nursing Executive Karen Strauman, DNPc. “This program removes barriers by allowing them to go to school while they are still working, so they can position themselves for better career opportunities in the future.”
Denise Hippert, RN, who works in the special care nursery at Kaiser Permanente Fresno has already been accepted into the RN to BSN program and will start classes in January. She obtained her RN degree in 2005 and said she has always wanted to get a baccalaureate degree in nursing.
“When I first went to school to become a nurse, a BSN was ultimately what I wanted to complete, but then life happened and I just didn’t do it,” she said.
Hippert has tried online nursing degree programs in the past, but said it wasn’t for her. She likes that the Samuel Merritt University program is modeled after Watson Caring Science principles, which is the nursing theory that guides the care given by Kaiser Permanente nurses.
“I like the philosophy of the program, that health care is holistic, and I also like the focus on nurses caring for nurses, that was really huge for me,” she said. “I just knew this was something I had to do.”
Samuel Merritt University offers similar RN to BSN programs at its campuses in Oakland, Sacramento and the San Francisco Peninsula. The university is exploring additional nursing and health science degree programs that will meet the needs of the Fresno community.
“Samuel Merritt University’s RN to BSN program is unique because it is designed to transform the professional and personal essence of each student,” said Paulina Van, Ph.D., RN, CNE, professor, Samuel Merritt University School of Nursing. “Alumni of the program have reported expanding their professional role activities, finding a new voice, and impacting practice and patient outcomes, garnering opportunities to advance professionally and educationally. Their transformative educational experiences have impacted the culture of their practice, satisfaction with their work, and positive outcomes among the diverse populations they serve.”
The deadline to apply for the RN to BSN program beginning in January is Nov. 1, 2019. The application deadline for the fall term is July 1, 2020. To apply, please visit www.samuelmerritt.edu/admission/apply-smu or contact SMU’s Fresno-based admission counselor John Tiedemann at jtiedemann@samuelmerritt.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.