NETC Deputy Commander Visits CNATTU North Island

NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (NNS) -- Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island (CNATTU NI) Sailors and Marines welcomed aboard Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, Naval Education and Training Command deputy commander, Mar. 10.

Cmdr. Kyle Caldwell, CNATTU NI commanding officer, led Nowakowski on a tour of the command. Nowakowski also received a detailed briefing on the Romeo and Sierra helicopter trainers by Instructors Chief Petty Officer Camilo Fischer and Petty Officers 1st Class Christopher McCuien and Kim Mao.

Caldwell also organized a briefing for Nowakowski on the M8-QB Fire Scout trainer. Petty Officer 1st Class David Kemp, CNATTU NI’s M8-QB Fire Scout subject-matter expert, talked about the learning curve of students and how each student must know how to disassemble and reassemble the entire drone. Additionally, each student must understand the proper repair procedures of the M8-QB drone helicopter in step-by-step order or they will be unable ascertain the grade needed to pass.