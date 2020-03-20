NETC Deputy Commander Visits CNATTU North Island

NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (NNS) -- Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island (CNATTU NI) Sailors and Marines welcomed aboard Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, Naval Education and Training Command deputy commander, Mar. 10.
Cmdr. Kyle Caldwell, CNATTU NI commanding officer, led Nowakowski on a tour of the command. Nowakowski also received a detailed briefing on the Romeo and Sierra helicopter trainers by Instructors Chief Petty Officer Camilo Fischer and Petty Officers 1st Class Christopher McCuien and Kim Mao.
Caldwell also organized a briefing for Nowakowski on the M8-QB Fire Scout trainer. Petty Officer 1st Class David Kemp, CNATTU NI’s M8-QB Fire Scout subject-matter expert, talked about the learning curve of students and how each student must know how to disassemble and reassemble the entire drone. Additionally, each student must understand the proper repair procedures of the M8-QB drone helicopter in step-by-step order or they will be unable ascertain the grade needed to pass.
"It was truly an honor to visit with such highly dedicated and professional CNATT Unit North Island Sailors today,” Nowakowski said. “After observing the H-60 and MQ-8 Fire Scout simulators, as well as socializing with the instructors about their vast fleet experience and technical and innovative skills, it was apparent that a culture of excellence truly exists throughout the command.”
Nowakowski added that the “superb” curriculum, educational tools, training solutions and professional development at CNATTU NI enable our warfighters with the ammunition and expertise to continually become better, faster and more effective to win in today's near peer competitive environment.
“I am confident that this command will continue to modernize and lead development efforts to ensure aviation-rated Sailors are 100-percent ready on day one to support their assigned squadron or wing," Nowakowski said.
CNATTU North Island is a training unit of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training located at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
CNATT’s mission is to develop, deliver and support aviation training necessary to meet validated Fleet requirements. Its mission aligns perfectly with MyNavy HR Pillar 1, Force Development, ensuring Sailors and Marines are equipped with the specific skills they need to do their jobs and having access to career enhancement opportunities.
CNATT also is a technical training agent for the Naval Aviation Enterprise, an organization designed to sustain required current readiness and advance future warfighting capabilities at best possible cost.