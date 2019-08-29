NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- The new Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visited the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Aug. 27 to engage with the fleet and receive feedback from the deckplates.
Gilday relieved Adm. John Richardson Aug. 22 and in less than a week, the 32nd CNO was on the deckplates of the storied warship Kearsarge to speak with the crew. Gilday said one of the reasons he chose the ship was because it recently returned in mid-July from a seven-month deployment in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.
While onboard, he met with command leadership, the wardroom, and chiefs mess. At each leadership interaction, Gilday engaged in direct dialogue and discussion about what areas they thought the Navy could improve and what areas the Navy should maintain.
Gilday’s visit also included a tour of the ship where he met with Sailors at all levels and from several of the ship’s major mission areas including supply, medical, deck, and air departments. At each stop on the tour, the CNO met with crew members, learned about what each did to support the ship and offered them a chance to ask him questions or provide feedback. Most Sailors were just excited to meet with the leader of the Navy and share with him a little about who they are and what they do on the ship.
“It was an amazing experience to meet the CNO,” said Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Tatiana Baldwin. “We showed him one of our repair lockers and I was proud to be able to show off my ship. It’s one naval experience I won’t forget.”
“USS Kearsarge is my first ship visit as CNO, and I enjoyed every minute of meeting the crew,” said Gilday. “The work they accomplished over deployment is impressive and a perfect example of how we work together with our U.S. Marines Corps partners.”
Kearsarge is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is undergoing a post-deployment maintenance availability following a seven-month deployment.
