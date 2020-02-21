NCWDG Celebrates Opening of Cyber Foundry

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The mission of the Cyber Foundry will integrate Navy and Marine Corps personnel and resources to further collaborate and innovate ways to tackle cyberspace challenges said Casey.

“I expect the foundry to provide a safe and collaborative environment for Joint and Maritime cyber weapon development,” said Casey. “We have purposefully built the space with growth in mind for server capacity, flexibility in mind for future allied and partner tool developer collaboration and a lab space for developers to get hands on equipment.

CNO also had the opportunity to speak with Sailor’s regarding the status and mission of the cyber community and reenlist a few Sailors during his visit.

“What the Navy’s cyber team Sailors and civilians do truly matters,” said Gilday. “It matters to our Navy. It matters to our country’s national security. And it matters to our family, friends and loved ones who may never know what you do for our nation.”