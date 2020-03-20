Navy Sets Coronavirus Transfer and Travel Rules: What you need to know

Anti-virus Efforts

All commands in the Navy are also being encouraged to put in effect policies to help limit Sailor and family member exposure to the virus. This includes using flexible work hours, alternating work schedules and telework.

That guidance comes from the highest levels.

“For now, we must use an abundance of caution,” Gilday said. “Keep an eye on your Sailors and continue to follow the guidelines of health officials, which includes washing your hands more often, avoiding public gatherings, and staying away from others if you’re sick -- don’t be a hero.”

All service members and their families, both in the United States and abroad, need to be aware that there is currently no vaccine to prevent the coronavirus. This means the best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure.

People tend to be the most contagious when they are showing symptoms related to the coronavirus. However, there are reports of the virus spreading even before a person shows symptoms.

“Our understanding of the coronavirus is rapidly evolving,” Gilday said. “We may have to implement further measures to combat the spread of this virus.”

Getting Help