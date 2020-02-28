Navy's Top Military Engineer of the Year is Named

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Although faced with difficulties every step of the way during the recovery efforts, one easy win was power. Power restoration was quick due to the fact the base was already into a multi-year power grid upgrade noted McDowell. “Within one day, Gulf Power replaced 12-14 downed poles and tied (us) back in. We were actually ready to receive power to the base before the city was ready to send it to us,” he added.

Water was another story. According to McDowell they were tracking thousands of breaks along the line caused by uprooted trees. “Fortunately, we were able to get plumbing crews onboard within the first week.”

By the end of October, contractors had replaced damaged pipes and major water valves throughout the base. Although 100 percent integrity had not been reached, if another issue arose with the water system, the problem could be quickly isolated and repairs made with minimal effect to users.

In addition to restoring the base to mission capability, McDowell and every member of the public works team had to contend with the stress of their own damaged or destroyed homes, and displaced families.

“A third of our employees lost their entire homes and most of their belongings, including my deputy,” stated McDowell. “Another third had minor to moderate damage and the remainder were untouched.”