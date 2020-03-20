Navy Postpones Selection Boards

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- Efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has led the Navy’s top personnel officer to suspend all selection boards until further notice.

The decision was announced in NAVADMIN 072/20 on March 18 as a further precaution “to protect the health and safety of our force,” Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, the Navy’s chief of personnel, said in the message.

The suspension affects all officer and enlisted selection boards that were set to convene at Navy Personnel Command on or after March 24. This includes promotion, advancement, milestone and any other selection boards.

The suspension of boards was done to reduce the unnecessary risk of official travel to Millington, Tenn. where boards convene as well as limit large groups of Sailors working in close proximity to one another.

Once boards are again greenlighted “we anticipate it will generally follow the original selection board sequence,” Nowell wrote.

“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, NPC will refine the board schedule and will promulgate additional guidance that ensures no eligible Sailor is disadvantaged by this action.”