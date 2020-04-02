Navy, Marine Corps Partner With Industry, FEMA to 3-D Print Face Shields

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (NNS) — Nine Department of Navy (DON) commands began 3-D printing medical face shields March 28 at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region VIII as part of the effort to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Our goal is to make the detailed manufacturing technical data packages for medical supplies and personal protective gear available so any agency can download and print them. Combating COVID-19 is an all hands effort, and we are honored to be part of it,” said Liz McMichael, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Additive Manufacturing Integrated Program Team lead.

The initial request came from FEMA and University of Colorado Anshutz representatives who reached out to the Marine Corps Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell (AMOC), which in turn contacted the DON distributed manufacturing network to request production of 220 face shields.

“When FEMA Region VIII was building their team, we were fortunate to get plugged into their efforts. Every AM producer I reached out to stepped up. It speaks volumes of our additive manufacturing community that every group was confident that they could produce the entire request on their own. We broke it up to distribute the load,” said Marine Capt. Matthew Audette, Advanced Manufacturing Project Officer at the AMOC.