Navy, Marine Corps Officers Give Back to Future Leaders at JROTC Drill Competition in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (NNS) -- Navy and Marine Corps officers judged a Navy Junior ROTC drill competition at Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Jan. 25.

Moody hosted students from over a dozen South Texas schools who competed in a wide variety of events designed to test each cadet’s physical fitness, attention to detail, and essential Navy knowledge.

Many of the officers who volunteered to serve as judges were student naval aviators from Training Wing (TRAWING) 4 and Marine Aviation Training Support Group 22 (MATSG-22) onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. They donated their time to give back to the local community and motivate future leaders while awaiting flight training.

Senior Naval Science Instructor retired Navy Cmdr. Scott Outlaw led the competition at Moody.

“This is the first time we’ve hosted a drill competition,” Outlaw said. “To have active-duty Sailors and Marines serve as judges is a great opportunity for the cadets to ask questions. They all take great pride in their units and spend countless hours a week practicing, which is evident by the performances today.”

Ensign Harry Kubena, a student naval aviator from TRAWING 4 and former member of the U.S. Naval Academy Color Guard, volunteered as a judge.