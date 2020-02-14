Navy Linguists Graduate from Goodfellow AFB Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program

SAN ANGELO, Texas (NNS) -- Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) (CTI) 3rd Class Morgan Land, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Kent Tanizawa, from Tokyo, Japan, recently graduated from the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program (ACLP) at Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo, Texas.

Tanizawa was also the top graduate, with a final academic average of 95.2%, in his class of 23 students from the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Micah Epley, attached to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Goodfellow, was honored to be the guest speaker for the graduation ceremony.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“The graduation ceremony is the end of a very long and challenging training pipeline,” shared Epley. “The training you have received signifies that you are now a cryptologic language analyst and ready for any challenges that may come your way.”