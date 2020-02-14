Navy Linguists Graduate from Goodfellow AFB Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program

SAN ANGELO, Texas (NNS) -- Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) (CTI) 3rd Class Morgan Land, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Kent Tanizawa, from Tokyo, Japan, recently graduated from the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program (ACLP) at Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo, Texas.
Tanizawa was also the top graduate, with a final academic average of 95.2%, in his class of 23 students from the Army, Air Force, and Navy.
Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Micah Epley, attached to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Goodfellow, was honored to be the guest speaker for the graduation ceremony.
“The graduation ceremony is the end of a very long and challenging training pipeline,” shared Epley. “The training you have received signifies that you are now a cryptologic language analyst and ready for any challenges that may come your way.”
Land and Tanizawa are the first Navy Korean linguists to graduate Goodfellow’s ACLP in over 15 years. Both entered into the Navy at Recruit Training Command, May 22, 2017, and completed basic Korean at the Defense Language Institute (DLI) at the Presidio of Monterrey in 2019. Following initial language training at DLI, CTIs currently attend Navy-only ACLP at centers of excellence around the world. In the spring of 2021, ACLP will return to Goodfellow and Navy Linguists will attend joint-service classes.
Tanizawa and Land are establishing a precedent of excellence, and helping to prepare for an annual throughput of nearly 300 students a year Land and Tanizawa have follow-on orders to Navy Information Operations Det. Korea.
CIWT Det. Goodfellow is one of two detachments assigned to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 20,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.