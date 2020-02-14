Navy JROTC Aim High at National Air Rifle Championship

CHANDLER, Ariz. (NNS) -- Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets from across the United States participated in the Navy Air Rifle Championship, Feb. 6-8.

The annual three-day event hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) brought more than 200 cadets, who qualified from a field of more than 7,000 cadets, together in order to establish who has the right to be called Navy national champions.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony to honor the competitors and present awards to the winners from each division.

“Congrats to all the cadets that qualified to be here and especially the ones that came out on top,” said retired Navy Capt. Tim Daseler, NJROTC program director. “Everyone here is a winner and many thanks to CMP for their tremendous support and great competition. I also thank all the instructors, school districts and most importantly the parents.”